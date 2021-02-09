The launch of Zen 3 was undoubtedly a coup of authority by AMD, Y according to the latest informationIt seems that Zen 4 could put the Sunnyvale company in a prime position, thanks to the jump to the 5nm process and a performance increase that, according to a recent rumor, would be huge.

The source of the news assures that Zen 4 will improve IPC by 25% compared to Zen 3, which means that a Ryzen 6000 processor, based on Zen 4, will perform 25% more than a Ryzen 5000 processor, based on Zen 3, both configured with the same number of cores and working at the same frequency.

If we take into account the improvements at the level of work frequency that Zen 4 could bring, the difference that this architecture would make would be even greater, since it is said that The Ryzen 6000 could finally overcome the 5 GHz barrier. In case this is confirmed, the raw performance improvement that a Zen 4-based processor could offer versus a Zen 3-based one could be up to 40%. Impressive, without a doubt.

Zen 4: AMD will be the first to reach 5nm

Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures use, as we know, TSMC’s 7nm process. AMD decided to repeat its commitment to said process by wafer-level performance (success rate) and availability issuesThis is entirely understandable, as when the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 processors debuted, TSMC’s 5nm process had very limited availability.

With Zen 4, the Sunnyvale company has much more leeway in this regard, as its launch is expected. by the end of 2021, probably during the first half of that year, although nothing is finalized yet, so there is a possibility of delays. By then, TSMC’s 5nm process will be fully mature, have a high wafer-level success rate and good availability, which means AMD will be able to achieve high supply, and at a reasonable cost.

Ryzen 6000 processors, and all derivatives of the Zen 4 architecture, including EPYC Genoa, will be the first x86 chips to reach the 5nm process, but this new generation will bring more than just “simple” process downsizing. As we have anticipated, in addition to all the advantages of the jump to the 5 nm process in terms of consumption, heat generated and space at the encapsulation level, AMD will introduce improvements that will increase the CPI by up to 25%, will increase the working frequencies until reaching the 5 GHz barrier and could, in addition, increase the maximum number of cores and threads.

AMD is not willing to give an iota of ground, can Intel keep up?

Who would have told us, just a few years ago, that today we would have AMD leading the x86 CPU industry for single and multi-threaded performance, and also by manufacturing process and efficiency. It may not like more than one, but it is clear that this is the current reality, Intel is aware of it, and that is why the giant of Santa Clara has adjusted the price of its Core 10 processors, which now offer, curiously, a good price-performance value. It is what the competition has, which is good for the consumer.

Speaking of competition, will Intel be able to cope with Zen 4? The new AMD architecture promises, in addition to the advances in process, performance and efficiency levels that we have discussed, full support of the latest technologies in the sector, including DDR5 memory and PCIE Gen5 standard. There is no doubt that the chip giant should implement both standards in the generation that competes with Zen 4, but which generation will that be? By dates, the only one that suits me right now is Intel Alder Lake-S, whose presentation is also scheduled for late 2021.

Intel’s Alder Lake-S generation of processors will be manufactured in 10nm process, and will adopt a big.LITTLE type design with configurations of up to 8 high-performance cores, based on the Willow Cove architecture, the same we have seen in Tiger Lake, and another 8 high-efficiency cores, based on the Tremont architecture. We are talking about a total of 16 cores, but based on different architectures.

From what is stated in the previous paragraph, I can anticipate a quite interesting and reliable conclusion, although I cannot give it as fully confirmed, and it is very likely that Alder Lake-S will not be able to surpass Zen 4 in gross performance, neither at the single-wire level nor multi thread. If this is confirmed, Meteor Lake-S, manufactured in 7nm process and based on the Golden Cove architecture, predecessor of Ocean Cove, it would be the only one really capable of competing with the new AMDBut it won’t come until late 2022 or early 2023. What can I say, we are in for an exciting few years in the world of high-performance x86 processors.