Born in 1999, born in England but national of Zimbabwe, Zemura he’s a left full-back who can also play from outside in a 5-man midfield. And it’s precisely on the left wing of Udinese, orphaned by Destiny Udogie, that he will position himself. Compared to the latter, Zemura seems to have more defensive characteristics, while not giving up some offensive advances in which he shows off his progression. Part ahead in the race with Kamara for a starting jersey.

IS IT TO BE TAKEN AT THE FANTA?

—

Physically intact e disciplined (just 7 cards remedied in the last two seasons at Bournemouth), from the point of view of bonuses he is certainly not a Theo Hernandez or Dimarco profile, but a player who should guarantee a reliable average grade. His fantasy football management will be conditioned by the run-off with Kamara. At Fantasy Championship he has a quotation of 11 credits (while 13 are needed for Kamara). The ideal solution, in private leagues, would be to take both to guarantee you a sure vote. Subsequently, in the various repair auctions, you could then earn a slot by cutting who, of the two, played less in order to vary and have other arrows to your bow. Either way, both footballers can be seen as sixth slots to complete your back packet.