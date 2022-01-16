New storm on Eric Zemmour, the far-right polemicist who ran for the Elysée, for having declared his intention to create separate institutions from schools for students with disabilities. “Segregation at all levels”, denounced Damien Abad, leader of the Républicains deputies, who is also disabled, while Undersecretary Sophie Cluzel criticized a “pitiful statement”. “The obsession with inclusion is a disservice to children and teachers,” Zemmour said yesterday at a rally in the south of France, proposing the return of the apron to schools and the end of teaching English to schools. elementary. “It’s a miserable vision,” Zemmour’s, said Cluzel, “I’m furious, I’m the mother of a disabled girl. And what it means? It starts with foreigners, then with the disabled, where does this man want to go? ».

