The far-right Éric Zemmour called this Sunday for the unity of the right and the extreme French right to “reconquer” France in a crowded electoral rally held in Paris. Zemmour, a candidate for the Reconquest party, urged “all patriots” to vote for him in the April 10 and 24 elections. “I am the only right-wing candidate,” Zemmour said, before a packed Trocadero square with the Eiffel Tower in the background. According to him, there were 100,000 people at the rally, although, in reality, the square has less capacity.

The far-right asked the voters of the Republican party (moderate right) who “are tired of seeing their ideas betrayed” and those of the National Front (currently National Regrouping) who “see their ideas vegetating in a sterile opposition for a long time” to vote. weather”.

According to Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse, a candidate from the moderate right, is “a centrist willing to vote for Emmanuel Macron” in the second round of the elections. And the far-right Marine Le Pen is “a socialist in economics who does not want to run the risk of upsetting the media on questions of sovereignty.”

Zemmour seeks the vote of the so-called “Trocadero right”, that is, of those who voted in other elections for former president Nicolas Sarkozy and François Fillon, but who now consider Pécresse to be too centrist. Sarkozy and Fillon also held rallies in that famous Parisian square. Among the public there were many former voters of Los Republicanos and the National Regrouping (former National Front) disappointed. And many young people, like Baptiste Garnier and his friend Paul Emmanuel Tournellec, who will vote for Zemmour because they are “concerned” about his future and “the future of France.” Zemmour’s supporters explain that what they like about the candidate is that he is “charismatic”, “sincere”, “courageous”, “honest” and, above all, that he is “not a professional politician”.

Zemmour has even managed to convince Bernard, 63, that he will vote for him in April, despite the fact that he claims he has not voted for 40 years. “Politicians for 40 years have promised us things, but they are only electoral promises. In France we have voted for the left and for the right and the result has been the same. Hopefully with Zemmour it will be different, “explains this voter at the rally. The far-right, whose campaign slogan is “So that France remains France”, spoke at Trocadero about immigration, the lack of assimilation of foreigners, insecurity and the problems of the French to reach the end of the month, among others topics.

The Trocadero rally was surrounded by controversy, since Zemmour’s supporters chanted “Macron, murderer” several times, when the candidate took stock of the president’s five-year term in security matters. Zemmour didn’t react or do anything to stop them from yelling that. “I strongly fight the outgoing president, but letting an adversary be treated as a murderer is dangerous for the Republic,” Pécresse wrote on Twitter.

Zemmour’s campaign team is confident that the Trocadero speech will allow the former journalist and former television talk show host to come back in the polls. He is currently fourth in voting intentions, behind Macron, Le Pen and leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. In the French electoral system, only the two most voted candidates qualify for the second round.

If the first round of the presidential elections were held in France this Sunday, Macron would obtain 29.5% of the vote and Le Pen, 19%, according to the latest Ipsos poll. Mélenchon would get 12.5% ​​of the vote, followed by Zemmour with 10.5% and Pécresse with 10%. The environmentalist Yannick Jadot would achieve 6.5% support; the communist Fabien Roussel, 4%; and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, only 2% of the vote.