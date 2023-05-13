Russian singer Zemfira Ramazanova (this material concerns the activities of a foreign agent Zemfira Ramazanova) filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Justice, in which she demanded to remove her status as a foreign agent. This was reported on Friday, May 12, in the press service of the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow, to which the statement of claim was sent.

“The court received a claim from Ramazanova Z.T. to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation with a demand to recognize as illegal the decision to include the artist in the list of foreign agents, ”reports TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

The court clarified that the date of the hearing on the claim is still unknown.

The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included the singer Zemfira in the register of foreign agents on February 10. It was noted that she openly spoke in support of Ukraine in the conflict, carrying out concert activities in unfriendly countries with calls against a special military operation to protect Donbass, and received material support from foreign sources.

Earlier, in October 2022, the musician Andrey Makarevich (this material concerns the activities of the foreign agent Andrei Makarevich) also filed a lawsuit with the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow, demanding to cancel the decision of the Ministry of Justice to include him in the register of persons performing the functions of a foreign agent. However, the court left the musician’s claim unsatisfied.

On December 1, a law came into force in Russia that regulates the activities of citizens recognized as foreign agents. Since then, the corresponding registry has become unified. The order of inclusion in this list has also changed. An individual can be recognized as a foreign agent regardless of his citizenship, and in the case of legal entities, their organizational and legal forms will no longer be taken into account.