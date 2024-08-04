Zemfira disagreed with deputy Zhurova about tennis players’ medal at the Olympics

Singer Zemfira (recognized as a foreign agent) disagreed with State Duma deputy and Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova about the significance of silver medals of tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider for the country. She wrote about this on her page on the social network Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a company recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

Before this Zhurova stated, that the athletes won medals “for themselves” and, in her opinion, “this has nothing to do with the country.” At the same time, the deputy noted that the tennis players themselves are not to blame for this.

“Madam Zhurova, don’t speak for everyone. Personally, I, a foreign agent and relocate, was very much rooting for our girls… And you should go to the bathhouse, wash the evil off yourselves. Well, and understand, your words are zero. You are not the people at all. Girls, congratulations!” Zemfira answered her.

Schneider and Andreeva won silver at the Paris Games in women’s doubles. In the final, the Russians lost to the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10.

The tennis players were admitted to the tournament as individual neutral athletes, without a flag or anthem. Their result will not be reflected in the team medal count.