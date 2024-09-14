Zemfira appealed to the Supreme Court against the refusal to remove her from the list of foreign agents

Singer Zemfira Ramazanova (entered into the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) appealed to the Supreme Court the refusal to remove her from the register of foreign agents. This was reported by TASS.

In March, Zemfira filed a complaint against the refusal to remove her status as a foreign agent.

On June 14 last year, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow rejected the singer’s lawsuit against the Russian Ministry of Justice demanding that the decision to include her in the list of foreign agents be declared illegal.

The artist was added to the register of foreign agents in February 2023.