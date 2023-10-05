The journalistic research program Zembla has permanently removed a televised report from the internet because certain people were wrongly portrayed as ‘online bastards’. The director of the broadcast had deliberately shortened and adjusted some tweets, while at the same time giving the impression that they were original messages. Zembla was not aware of this and now apologizes.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
11:33
