09/17/2023 – 7:07

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), is trying to approve a bill to make definitive the increase in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Merchandise (ICMS) on products considered “superfluous” – the list includes animal feed and cell phones. The choice of items provoked criticism, and the vote on the proposal in the Legislative Assembly, scheduled for this Thursday, the 14th, was postponed.

The two extraordinary sessions were canceled due to the negative repercussions of the project, which is facing difficulties even at the Zema base. The governor’s allies calculate the “political price” of endorsing tax increases, especially on issues linked to their flags, such as the animal cause.

The proposal was released to the plenary on Tuesday, 12th, and the intention of the deputies who support it was that the text would be voted on by the end of this Thursday. However, with the imminent defeat for the government, parliamentarians worked to overturn the quorum (minimum number of deputies for voting). The project is expected to be considered next week.

Understand the project

The bill increases the ICMS rate from 25% to 27%. In 2019, Zema had already obtained the measure, but provisionally. At the end of the first year of its first term, the Minas Gerais Assembly established an increase that would be valid for three years – ending in December 2022.

Concluding the first year of his second term, Zema repeats the gesture, but now in a definitive tone. If the bill is approved as proposed, the 27% rate will be valid indefinitely.

Other products that are also targeted by the project are cigarettes (except those in packs), tobacco products, weapons, soft drinks, perfumes, food for athletes, cameras, sound equipment and sports fishing equipment. See the list of products at the end of the text.

The group of parliamentarians linked to the animal cause is the one most strongly opposed to the governor’s proposal. Noraldino Junior (PSB) is one of the base deputies who is against Romeu Zema’s bill.

“The project commits insensitivity by placing pet food as a superfluous item. It is food, the basics of animal survival. And the governor puts it in the same category as cigarettes, guns, perfume”, said the deputy, who is a defender of the animal cause. “It’s not about being a base or opposition, it’s about logic and fighting cowardice.”

He mentions that other parliamentarians who work in the defense of animals are speaking out against the bill and mentions famous people who have already publicly taken a stance against the proposal, such as activist Luísa Mell and actor Dado Dolabella.

Government arguments

The government justifies that this increase in taxes is necessary so that management can maintain payments for the Extreme Poverty Eradication Fund (FEM) programs, established in 2011 in the State of Minas.

The law that regulates the fund establishes that it needs to be used for public policies to combat poverty and inequality, but it does not have a fixed list of programs linked to it.

Unlike the increase in ICMS, which, in the bill presented by Zema, will definitively change the state tax code, the fund has a deadline: it is scheduled to end in 2030, seven years from now.

As shown by Estadão Columnthe bill contradicts one of the governor’s political goals, which is to reduce taxes.

‘Smokescreen’

The assessment of the deputy leader of the opposition in the House, Ulysses Gomes (PT), is that the fund, in this case, is a “smokescreen” that the government is using to enable increased revenue. For him, the money collected via ICMS goes to the State’s single coffer and can be used for other expenses, without this constituting an act of administrative improbity.

“The government does not want to link the resource, and this is one of our discussions, that, if there is collection, the money is fully linked to the fight and eradication of poverty in the State”, stated the PT member. He says that, in recent years, the amount collected was used to pay for school transport, positions and payments from the public company Minas Gerais Administração e Serviços.

Another opposition parliamentarian, Beatriz Cerqueira (PT), believes that the bill is “a slap in the face of the population”. “If it’s so important, why does it only come at the end of the year? Far from being about the fund to eradicate poverty, the government wants to increase taxes to offset benefits it is giving to a small group in the State of Minas,” she said.

The deputy refers to Law No. 24,398, sanctioned in July, which has, as one of its objects, the exemption from the additional Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) for car rental companies. The legislation comes from a 2021 bill, presented by deputy João Magalhães (MDB).

Next Thursday, the 21st, there will be a public hearing at the Municipal Affairs Commission to discuss the ICMS project. The request was made by Lucas Lasmar (Rede). “The governor said he would not raise taxes. And this project came after a million-dollar exemption for car rental companies, with the justification of preventing a tax war”, said the parliamentarian.

Process in the Assembly

The bill began to be processed in the Assembly on August 29th and has already been analyzed by two committees: Constitution and Justice (CCJ) and Financial and Budgetary Inspection (CFFO). The two gave a favorable opinion to the proposal, with Beatriz Cerqueira, Professor Cleiton (PV-MG) and Lucas Lasmar voting against.

The rapporteur is deputy Zé Guilherme (PP-MG), president of the Inspection Committee and father of the chief secretary of the Zema Civil House, Marcelo Aro. In committees, the rapporteur rejected the deputies’ amendments. Amendments can be presented again in the Assembly plenary and can send the bill back to committees.

Governor Romeu Zema, the government of Minas and deputy Zé Guilherme were contacted for the report, but did not respond to questions from the Estadão.

See the products listed in the project:

– Non-alcoholic beers and alcoholic beverages, except sugarcane or molasses spirits;

– Cigarettes, except those packaged in packs, and tobacco products;

– Weapons;

– Soft drinks, isotonic drinks and energy drinks;

– Pet food;

– Perfumes, colognes, cosmetics and toiletries, except shampoos, anti-sun preparations and toilet soaps for personal use;

– Food for athletes;

– Cell phones and smartphones;

– Photographic or film cameras and their parts or accessories;

– Equipment for sport fishing, except safety equipment; It is

– Sound or video equipment for automotive use, including speakers, amplifiers and transformers.