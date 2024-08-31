Professor Mateus claims to have used the software, which violates the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes

The Vice-Governor of Minas Gerais, Professor Matthew Simoes (Novo), claimed this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) to have used a VPN to access the website X, partially suspended in Brazil. On Friday (Aug 30), STF minister Alexandre de Moraes set a fine of R$50,000 for anyone using the software.

“VPN working. I never imagined myself practicing and propagating civil disobedience, but censorship cannot be tolerated, ever”Simões said, about 30 minutes after Moraes’ order came into effect. The publication appears on your X profile.

THE Poder360 contacted the Minas Gerais government’s press office to ask if they would like to comment on the post. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

THE DETERMINATION OF MORAES

Alexandre de Moraes established on Friday (August 30) a daily fine of R$50,000 for anyone who uses “technological subterfuges”, as VPN software, to continue using the X platform (ex-Twitter) in Brazil. Here is the full (PDF – 374 kB).

The decision came together with the minister’s determination to suspend X (formerly Twitter), after the social network failed to comply with the decision, which did not indicate a legal representative in Brazil even after an order from the minister on Wednesday (28 August).

Moraes’ determination concerns people who use the feature to access X. However, it is not clear how the use of the software for this specific purpose would be identified. People who use a VPN for work reasons, for example, could be subject to a daily fine of R$50,000.

What is a VPN: software (computer program) with several free or paid versions. It allows anyone to use the internet without the operators knowing the origin of the access. This technological resource is used mainly in dictatorships where citizens are prohibited from accessing websites or applications considered inappropriate by the autocrats in power.

Moraes also sent a notification to Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), responsible for giving orders to internet operators to remove users’ access to X. Understand here how the blocking process will work.