Zdenek Zeman talks about himself in the autobiography “Beauty is priceless”, written with the Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Andrea Di Caro and published by Rizzoli

The book traces the career of Zdenek Zeman, escaped at 18 from the Czech Republicthen Czechoslovakia, under Soviet rule and grew up in Palermo from ‘uncle Cesto’, Cestmir Vycpalekflag of Juventus in the 40s and 50s and then a great Juventus coach, and tells the magnificent adventure of a man always consistent and true to himself whose philosophy is summarized in these sentences: “Having a winning mentality doesn’t mean always winning but always playing to win” it’s still: “It doesn’t matter how many goals you score if you score one more than your opponent”.

In the book Zeman retraces the steps that have led him since 1983when he started coaching Licata in Serie C2, to 2021when he concluded his fourth experience with Foggia in Serie C, to indelibly mark the history of Italian football in which you imposed a game system that characterized all its teams which was summarized by the term “Zemanland“: they scored tons of goals, made the fans fall in love and despair and inevitably came one step away from success.

Often blocked by clearly opposed arbitragechildren of the war between a corrupt system, then rose to the limelight of sports news with the investigation of Calciopoli and the one on doping, and the coach, the only one to report it and the only one to have paid the consequences, together with the teams he coached: above all the Rome of Franco Sensi.

And that’s right in Romewhich Zeman confesses to love and to have loved more than any other club, he grew up in the Juventus myth of “uncle Cesto”, who he found – first the Lazio side and then indelibly the yellow and red side – his maximum professional and human realization.

In the end, the System will also get the better of the decisions of a serious and honest man like Franco Sensi, probably “forced” to send Zeman away a month after confirming him for another season.

Not surprisingly, with the arrival of Capello 2 years later, his Roma will be able to win the Scudetto again after almost twenty years. Zeman writes that in a discussion he had with Sensi he expressed his disappointment by telling him: “They are choices suggested by others, it’s a stab I never expected from her”. A revelation that angered the daughter of the president of the last Giallorossi championship, Rosella.

It also tells about Foggia dei miracoli coached from 1989 to 1994, which he brought to Serie A and put on a show and produced an impressive amount of champions. He then talks about other wonderful teams: from Sergio Cragnotti’s Lazio to Franco Sensi’s Roma, teams that he shaped and that as soon as he left will win the Scudetto, from newly promoted Lecce to Pescara where he launched the twenty-year-olds Insigne, Immobile and Verratti.

Zdenek Zeman’s battle for “clean” football

But it also speaks of the battle he fought first – and for years only – for a clean football, without drugs, without ambiguous characters and without corruption. Zeman has become a symbol and a model, but he paid dearly for his battle: the big teams never called him again to avoid being penalized as happened to Roma. And yet, wherever he went, he left a magnificent memory, it is no coincidence that he returned several times to squares where he had given a show: Foggia, Rome, Pescara. “Foggia was my first natural environment, in Pescara I was resurrected without ever feeling finished, but for many reasons, not only on the pitch, I loved Roma more than any other team”.

Zeman’s passion for Rome

“I learned to live the passion of the Romanists day after day, a union that at one point was total. I loved Roma perhaps more than any other club and I was very sorry not to be able to win even if I believe that the fans loved me more than those who even lifted trophies” writes Zeman, who is exactly the opposite of Mourinho.

Self Portuguese expresses an unobtrusive, defensive, utilitarian game to the max, but capable of winning trophies (with him last year Roma won their first European cup after sixty years), Zeman’s game was sparkling, beautiful, crazy, capable of obtaining amazing results as well as clamorous defeats. A game, however, that the fans – those of Roma as well as those of Lazio, Foggia, Lecce, Pescara – remember with nostalgia and have in their hearts. As well as his untouchable 4-3-3 form. For Roma fans, therefore, Mourinho, whose name never appears in the book but for whom Zeman, as he has already had occasion to say on various occasions, has no professional esteem, is the stone guest and the comparison between the two gaming philosophies is unforgiving.

The book is full of anecdotes, memories, names of players who have become legends. There is a chapter devoted to Francesco Totti which Zeman defines in four words: “Totti is football” (he will use two for Marco Verratti: “He knows how to play”).

A chapter in which he recalls his second time at Rome, in 2012probably called to force Totti to retire, instead it was a season in which the Giallorossi captain provided great continuity of performance and an incredible proof of professionalism, and after him, with the return of Spalletti, the objective of the management yellow and red with a lot of effort, however, it was achieved.

Nevertheless Zeman is not afraid to define “a scoundrel” the one made by the Tuscan coach of not allowing Totti even the final catwalk during Roma’s last match at the San Siro with Milan: an opinion clear as in his style.

Zdenek Zeman responds to the accusation that he has never won anything

In the end, the book Zeman recalls the accusation made against him by many, above all his enemies and detractors, of won nothing. He answers: “It is not true that only those who arrive first win. If you have a team in a lower division and are promoted, you win. If you have a team to save and you save them, you win. If you have a player with limitations and you improve him to take him to the national team, you win. If your boys remember you as a teacher capable not only of teaching them football but also of transmitting positive values, you have won. If you’ve enabled your companies to combine results with healthy, sustainable balance sheets, thanks to smart entry markets and profitable divestitures, you’ve won. If you’ve been called back to work where you’ve made an impact, you’ve won.”

And finally, perhaps most importantly for Zeman: “If the audience at the end of the matches had fun and applauded even after the defeats, you won. If after years men and women of all ages and teams, even those you’ve never coached, still stop you on the street to shake your hand, ask for a photo, thank you for the emotions you gave on the pitch and for what you said outside battling for a clean kick, isn’t this maybe the coolest trophy of all? And they deliver it to me every day”.

