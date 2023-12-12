Pescara – This morning, before the usual training session of the biancazzurri, Zdenek Zeman he had an illness, which was later discovered to be a slight transient ischemia and for this reason he was hospitalized at the Pierangeli clinic in Pescara.

Delfino Pescara 1936 is keen to communicate that “the coach's conditions are at the moment good and stablebut that he will have to be absent for a few days for further investigations.”

Tomorrow the coach will not be on the bench in the Italian Cup match that Pescara will play in Catania (8.45 pm).