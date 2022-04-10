Catania’s exclusion from the Serie C championship with three days to go sparked a strong reaction from Foggia coach Zeman after the Rossoneri lost six points in the standings. The Bohemian at the press conference had his say on the Catania affair and on the rewritten ranking, not hiding his anger: “It was a typical Italian situation, but we are capable of doing these things. This is an irregular championship but few things are correct today in Italian football. It is yet another gaffe that could have been avoided, given that we are running out of the regular season and that, from what I have read, there was the Catania square, with entrepreneurs and supporters, ready to take on the corporate management of this very last part of the year with € 35,000 raised. I repeat that it is an irregular championship, it is not the first and it will not be the last. This time it has been decided to stop everything with three games to go. it was fine, but the Court decided otherwise. Even Paganese is now no longer calm and risks retreating. I believe that the championships must be played on the field and not decided at the table. “