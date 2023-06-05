Poisonous queue in the post-match of Foggia-Pescara, first leg of the Serie C playoff semi-final, finished 2-2. Zdenek Zeman, coach of Pescara, had an argument with journalists in the press room at the Zaccheria. In the conference held at the end of the Serie C playoff semifinal, the Bohemian coach argued with the reporters present.

the spark

—

It all started while the Bohemian was answering a question about Delio Rossi: “I didn’t see him, I didn’t greet him. Here a rivalry has arisen between us that for me does not exist. But I know who wanted to create it… In Pescara? I’ll go say hi to him.” Zeman was asked to specify who he was referring to, given that the coach had coached Foggia last season, from where he had then left amid great controversies with the patron Canonico. The technician did not want to add anything else. In the press room someone whispered “it’s always the journalists’ fault”, and at that point the Bohemian spoke up again and said: “Here in Foggia there are few journalists!”. In the discussion that arose, most of the reporters present got up and left.