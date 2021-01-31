Czech President Milos Zeman spoke during a speech on Prague radio Frekvence 1that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine could be used in the country.

The politician recalled that the drug was previously recommended by the ex-head of the Ministry of Health Roman Primula. Also, the vaccine is already being used in Hungary. “I have nothing at all against if the specialists decide this, so that this material for inoculation was used in our country. In any case, it is better than people dying here just because of the lack of vaccines, ”Zeman stressed.

According to the Czech leader, about 150 people become victims of the coronavirus in the country every day, which can be compared with the population of one Czech or Moravian village.

Earlier it was reported that Hungary was the first in the European Union to register the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also spoke about readiness to cooperate on the Sputnik V vaccine.