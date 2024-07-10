The State of Minas Gerais owes around R$160 billion to the Union; the project that proposes transfer of funds from companies should be voted on in Congress next week

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), said on Tuesday (9.Jul.2024) that he will propose the federalization of state-owned mining companies, if the debt renegotiation plan of the States, presented by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), pass in Congress. Among the state-owned companies would be Cemig (Minas Gerais Energy Company).

Minas Gerais’ debt to the Union is around R$160 billion, of which R$8 billion has been paid since the State joined the Fiscal Recovery Regime, according to the governor.

To the newspaper The globeZema stated that he will propose the transfer to the Union of Cemig, Copasa (Minas Gerais Sanitation Company) and Codemig (Minas Gerais Economic Development Company). The transfer will depend on the approval of the federal government.

“It’s already in the plans [a transferência de ativos para União]. We want to make use of this mechanism, which means that interest rates can fall with assets that represent more than 20% of the debt.”, declared Zema. “Only Cemig, Copasa and Codemig have a value much higher than 20% of the debt. The question remains as to whether the Union will be interested and whether Congress will vote on the project as it stands.”, said the governor.

THE PROJECT

Pacheco said on Tuesday (9 July) that the PLP (Complementary Bill), authored by him, which establishes Propag (Program for the Full Payment of State Debts) “this is not a Refis”but of renegotiating the payment conditions of debts.

According to the congressman, the proposal, which will be reported by the senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), preserves the current stock of debts in order not to affect the primary result of the Union. Here is the full of the text (PDF – 130 kB).

The project has 2 central axes:

asset delivery – possibility of the Union federalizing state assets, such as receivables, judicial credits, participation in state-owned companies and assignment of credits registered in the state debt;

– possibility of the Union federalizing state assets, such as receivables, judicial credits, participation in state-owned companies and assignment of credits registered in the state debt; indexer change – if the State delivers assets that correspond to 10% to 20% of the value of the debt, there will be a 1 pp (percentage point) drop in the debt interest index anchored in the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) + 4%; if it is above 20%, the reduction will be 2 pp

For Zema, the project presented by Pacheco “deserves applause”, as it deals with the issue of state debts from the “source”. And he added: “States would be able to pay IPCA plus 4% if the economy grew 4% or more every year”.

The text also establishes that the States will be able to reverse 1 pp of the debt interest through investments in education, infrastructure and public security, and the allocation of resources in an equalization fund, which will serve all federative entities, even those not in debt.

“As governor, I would like this fund to be reserved only for indebted states and for investments in education to consider what is already being done, not just the additional amount. These are points that would further improve this proposal.”, assessed Zema when stating that Minas Gerais already has 140 thousand students in technical and professional education.

States that do not meet investment targets may be excluded from Propag and will return to the IPCA + 4% index.

Pacheco wants to vote on the PLP before the recess, which begins on July 18, but is considering postponing its analysis until August. If the proposal is approved, the Union will stop collecting R$28 billion per year. “In any case, the debt is not being paid at the moment”said the congressman.