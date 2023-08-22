Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 21:06

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), sent this Monday (21), to the State Legislative Assembly (ALMG), a proposal for an Amendment to the State Constitution (PEC) that ends the need for a referendum for the sale public service companies, such as Copasa, a sanitation company, and Cemig, an energy company. In addition to putting an end to direct popular participation, the text also proposes changing the number of votes required for the approval of a project in this sense among state deputies.

Under the current rule, it is necessary that 46 of the 77 deputies from Minas Gerais approve the sale of companies. If Zema’s PEC is approved, that quorum would drop to 39 votes.

The argument of the governor of Minas, who made privatization one of the main platforms in his campaign in 2018, is that the current rules make it difficult to restructure the public sector.

“Today, in order to carry out work to improve customer service for miners, both Cemig and Copasa need to go through a long bidding process, which does not always select the best companies and solutions for the contracted project and, for the most part, sometimes it gets more expensive. With private management, these companies gain agility and better capacity to improve their performance”, said Zema in a note.

According to state management, in the coming months the government “already intends to forward privatization proposals for consideration” among deputies. The Executive’s goal is to conclude sales by 2026, the last year of Zema’s term.

Referendum was included in change made by Itamar Franco

Modified in 2001, during the state government of former president Itamar Franco, the Constitution of Minas Gerais today stipulates, in its paragraph 17 of article 14, that the privatization of a company “provider of public service of distribution of piped gas, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity or basic sanitation” requires a referendum, that is, a popular consultation after approval by the Legislative House. Recurring surveys carried out in recent years in the State always point to the resistance of the majority of the population to the sale of the two main companies under state control: Cemig and Copasa.

Withdrawing the referendum and reducing the number of votes to approve the sale of companies, however, will not be an easy task for the Executive. Shortly after sending the PEC, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), Tadeu Martins Leite (MDB), warned that the deputies will not be in a “hurry” to analyze the issue.

“The ALMG today received the PEC authored by the State Government that aims to remove from the Constitution of Minas Gerais the obligation to hear the population about privatizations of state companies, such as Cemig and Copasa. Minas Gerais needs to move forward, modernize itself and become even more competitive, but nothing will be done in a hurry. Mineiros deserve this decision to be taken with a lot of dialogue, responsibility and care for what is the population’s heritage”, he warned on the X platform, the new name of Twitter.