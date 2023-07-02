Estadão Contenti

07/02/2023

The governor of Minas Gerais Romeu Zema (Novo) published a sentence attributed to Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator who died in April 1945. ”, says the text posted on his story on Instagram this Saturday, 1st, next to the caption of “good morning”.

Mussolini was a central character in the history of European fascism. Called Il Duce (the leader), he ruled Italy for 22 years and inspired Adolf Hitler.

The message was shared by the governor a day after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared the ineligibility of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Zema, who supported Bolsonaro in the 2022 election, is taken by the right as one of the names that could run for president in 2026.

Zema usually posts daily “motivational” phrases on her Instagram. Just this Saturday, she shared a message attributed to the Greek philosopher Epictetus: “Here is the birth of tragedy: when idiots are faced with the uncertainties of life,” she wrote.

In an interview with the newspaper The time published on Friday, 30, Bolsonaro said, however, that Zema is an option to run for the Planalto, but only from 2030. He also said that the Minas Gerais governor has “the right to dream” of the Presidency.

In his second term, Zema belongs to a wing of Novo that is closer to Bolsonarism, but is not seen by the electorate as a radical. As Coluna do Estadão showed, the governor of Minas Gerais has been on Valdemar Costa Neto’s radar since the beginning of the year, with a view to the 2024 election – when the country will have municipal disputes -, and seeks distance from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ), confirming his position of opposition.

Zema’s proximity to Bolsonaro and opposition to Lula changed the balance within Novo, which suspended one of its founders, João Amoêdo, because of the declaration of vote for the PT in the last election. Faced with peer pressure and declared dissatisfaction with the direction taken by the acronym, the former presidential candidate left Novo. At the time, in an interview with Estadão during the election period, Zema denied the Bolsonarist label.

‘Sentence Collector’

To the Estadão, Zema’s advisory stated that “the governor is a collector of phrases, so he always shares several personalities and does not mean agreement, as in the case above”. In a note, he also said that the governor is a “defender of individual freedoms” and that the citation was a “warning about the risks of a swollen State”. Former President Bolsonaro and the trial at the TSE were not mentioned.

See the note in full:

Governor Romeu Zema is a defender of individual freedoms, including the right to come and go and access to private property, free elections, conditions made possible only by democracy. The quote in question was posted as a warning about the risks of a swollen state, with high tax collections and unregulated spending, but without the capacity for basic investments for the population. This scenario means, in practice, that the more bureaucratic and complex the state is, the greater the risks of jeopardizing the freedoms of all Brazilians. Governor Romeu Zema reaffirms his commitment to democracy and to a state that serves the needs of the people, above all, always with the aim of improving the lives of citizens.























