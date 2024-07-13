According to a cinema attendant in BH, the employee of the State Attorney General’s Office demanded that the popcorn be delivered inside the room

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), said it had ordered the opening of an administrative investigation against a prosecutor suspected of spitting on a cinema employee in Belo Horizonte. The client was identified as Bruno Resende Rabello, an employee of AGE (State Attorney General’s Office).

“In my government, we do not tolerate any form of violence or inappropriate conduct. I have ordered the opening of an administrative investigation to investigate the excess committed by a lawyer from AGE-MG, in possible violation of career regulations and the Public Servant Statute”, stated Zema, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

UNDERSTAND

The incident took place on July 8th in a shopping mall in the central region of the capital of Minas Gerais. Security cameras recorded the moment.

Watch (1min40s):

To the g1the victim stated that the prosecutor arrived at the reception and punched the door, while stating that he wanted his popcorn. He demanded that the product be delivered inside the screening room.

O Poder360 was unable to contact attorney Bruno Resende Rabello. The space is open.