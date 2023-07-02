Post by the governor of Minas Gerais on restriction of freedom takes place 1 day after Bolsonaro’s conviction by the TSE

The Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), published this Saturday (July 1, 2023) on his Instagram profile a phrase attributed to the leader of Italian fascism, Benito Mussolini. “We were the first to assert that the more complex civilization becomes, the more the freedom of the individual must be restricted. Benito Mussolini”says the phrase posted on Zema’s story.

The publication takes place 1 day after the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be convicted and considered ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Zema was one of the governors to declare support for Bolsonaro’s reelection in the dispute against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2022.

To Poder360, the governor’s advisory stated that Zema is a “phrase collector” and who always shares phrases of “various personalities”not signifying agreement.

In a statement, Zema’s team said that the governor is a “defender of individual freedoms, including the right to come and go and access to private property, free elections, conditions made possible only by democracy”. According to the statement, the quote was shared as a “alert” about the risks of “Swollen State”.

BOLSONARO INELIGIBLE

The TSE decided, by 5 votes to 2, to determine the ineligibility of former President Jair Bolsonaro for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

Bolsonaro was tried in court for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The case deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic voting machines and criticized higher court ministers.

Here is the full text of the note released by the advisory of Governor Romeu Zema on July 1, 2023:

“Governor Romeu Zema is a defender of individual freedoms, including the right to come and go and access to private property, free elections, conditions made possible only by democracy. The quote in question was posted as a warning about the risks of a swollen state, with high tax collections and unregulated spending, but without the capacity for basic investments for the population. This scenario means, in practice, that the more bureaucratic and complex the state is, the greater the risks of jeopardizing the freedoms of all Brazilians. Governor Romeu Zema reaffirms his commitment to democracy and to a state that serves the needs of the people, above all, always with the aim of improving the lives of citizens”.