





At the national convention of the New Party, in São Paulo, which will launch political scientist Felipe d’Avila as candidate for president and federal deputy Tiago Mitraud (MG) as vice, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, advised the pre-candidates of the caption to simplify the speech to the electorate to become “more absorbable” to most Brazilians.

“We have to adapt, say that we want to generate more jobs. To say that we stand for Tax Reform and Tax Reform is very difficult to understand,” he said. Zema stated, however, that this does not mean losing the values ​​of the legend.

The pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo do Novo, Vinicius Poit, said that he is the only name that will not use the resources of the electoral fund to compete in the state race. “This is the only candidacy that does not use a fundão and that relies on the citizen, with a crowdfunding that already has more than 1,500 people. It is the only candidate that has a plan,” he said.



