Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 15:30

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) published on his social networks this Saturday, 7, a photo alongside former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is fulfilling agendas in Belo Horizonte this weekend. Zema’s post comes a week after he demonstrated distancing, criticizing the former president’s stance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the caption of the image, the governor indicated that the relationship between the two is calm: “With a cup of coffee and cheese bread, everyone understands each other!”

On the 25th, during the “lunch-debate” event, promoted by Grupo Lide, whose founder, the former governor of São Paulo, João Doria, was also present, Zema said that he had a totally different position from that adopted by Bolsonaro during the covid-19 pandemic. The speech took place after the governor was questioned by Estadão about the proposals in which he disagrees with the former president.

“I’m from a different party than him. During the pandemic, I had a completely different position than him. So much so that Minas Gerais was the State, excluding the North and Northeast, with the lowest mortality rate in Brazil. There is a very clear example,” he said.

Zema also stated that a difference between him and Bolsonaro would be the presence of relatives in the public administration, and that his support for the former president would have represented opposition to the PT, and not a agreement of ideas.

“In Minas Gerais, although we have 320 thousand public employees, I don’t have any relatives. So, we also have a difference there. Family over there, business and careers over here. There are some differences. But I am much closer to him than to anyone who governed Minas before”, concluded the governor. Before him, Minas Gerais was governed by Fernando Pimentel (PT).

Bolsonaro and Zema’s relationship is marked by ‘back and forth’

The relationship between Bolsonaro and Zema is marked by approaches and distances. In 2018, Zema even asked for votes for Bolsonaro during the electoral debate in Minas, even though João Amoêdo was the presidential candidate for the Novo Party. In 2022, he supported Felipe D’Avila in the first round, but declared support for the former president in the second round against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In an interview with Estadão in August, the governor of Minas Gerais gave the Bolsonaro government a rating of 8, but said that the former president’s management failed in communication, which received a rating of 5. “He ran a good government”, he summarized.

The moment of greatest distance between the two occurred during the pandemic. Unlike Bolsonaro, Zema took four doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and encouraged the state’s population to get vaccinated.

At the end of August, Zema decorated Bolsonaro with the title of honorary citizen of Minas Gerais. At the ceremony, held at the Legislative Assembly of the State of Minas Gerais (ALMG), supporters of the former president sang a chorus asking the Minas Gerais governor to leave Novo and join the PL. The governor did not react to the situation and continued his speech.

Since the beginning of the year, the Minas Gerais native has been on the radar of PL president, Valdemar Costa Neto, who is keeping an eye on next year’s municipal elections. In June, through his advisor, the governor denied that he was negotiating with Bolsonaro’s party and ruled out a departure from Novo, which has the Minas Gerais governor as the only head of the state Executive. Zema is also tipped to take on the role of representative of the right in the 2026 elections, as the former president has been ineligible for 8 years, following a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).