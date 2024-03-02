Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/03/2024 – 8:05

Governors Eduardo Leite (PSDB), from Rio Grande do Sul; Romeu Zema (Novo), from Minas; and Ratinho Júnior (PSD), from Paraná, demonstrated support for the proposal discussed in the Senate that foresees ending re-election for the positions of president, governor and mayor and extending the term of office to five years. All three were re-elected in 2022.

The measure is defended by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). This week, the rapporteur of the Electoral Code, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), presented party leaders with three suggestions for Proposed Amendments to the Constitution (PEC) to end re-election. According to him, the leaders received the proposals positively.

The three governors participated in the opening of the 10th edition of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud), in Porto Alegre, this Thursday, 29th, but made it clear that they gave their opinion personally and not on behalf of the entity.

Zema said he spoke with Pacheco recently about the topic and stated that the senator is a supporter of the idea of ​​unifying elections, which means holding an election every five years. “In my opinion, the process is much better structured, productive, and I think we have lived too much politics and we need to execute more instead of getting involved with electoral issues,” said Zema.

'Balance'

“I like the idea of ​​five years (for the Executive). Maybe eight is too many. I think five is the balance for the government official to be able to implement a development project for their city, state or country”, said Ratinho Júnior, who emphasized that he was not familiar with the proposal currently being debated in the Senate.

Leite said he considered the discussion “positive”, but stated that electoral models have pros and cons and cited other measures that would improve the Brazilian system in his view, such as the return of corporate campaign financing and the reduction in the number of parties.

For him, elections every two years harm the administrative capacity of state and city governments because of the restrictions imposed by legislation to prevent the public machine from being used to favor candidates trying to be re-elected.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.