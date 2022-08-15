In 3rd place, Carlos Viana (PL) has 5% of the voting intentions; Ipec survey was carried out from August 12 to 14

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), leads the dispute for the state government, with 40% of the voting intentions, according to a survey ipec (ex-Ibope) released this Monday (15.Aug.2022). Then the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) marks 22%.

Subsequently, the survey shows the candidates Carlos Viana (PL), with 5%, Marcus Pestana (PSDB), with 2%, and the others, with 1%. Candidate Indira Xavier (UP) did not score. Of those interviewed, 15% do not know who to vote for, and 11% intend to vote white, null or abstain.

On Friday (Aug. 12), a survey by Genial/Quaest indicated Zema with 46% and Kalil with 24% of voting intentions for the government of Minas Gerais.

Read the voting intentions in the 1st round in Minas Gerais, according to an Ipec survey:

Romeo Zema (New) – 40%;

Alexandre Kalil (PSD) – 22%;

Carlos Viana (PL) – 5%;

Marcus Pestana (PSDB) – 2%;

Cape Tristan (PMB): 1%;

Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) – 1%;

Lourdes Francisco (PCO): 1%;

Renata Regina (PCB): 1%;

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1%;

Blank/null/none: 11%;

Don’t know: 15%.

The survey polled 1,200 voters from August 12 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was contracted by the TV station Rede Globo for BRL 93,456.52. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-05666/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access by clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.