In a post commemorating the Inconfidência Mineira on social networks, the government of Minas Gerais called the movement against the Portuguese crown a “coup” and stated that Tiradentes was the only inconfidente to confess “crimes”. On Instagram and Facebook posts, most comments are disapproving; Opposition deputies from Minas criticized the choice of words. After the negative repercussion of the text, the word “crimes” was replaced by “acts”.

The full text of the posts read: “Today’s date recalls the struggle of the Inconfidentes from Minas Gerais for the freedom of Brazil and Brazilians. Fearing the consequences of the coup against the Portuguese Crown, the rebels did not confess their crimes. The only one to do so was Joaquim José da Silva Xavier, who became the Martyr Tiradentes when he received the harshest sentence, on April 21, 1792. Minas breathes freedom, it is on our flag. Long live Tiradentes!”

In the comments of the post on Instagram, users criticized the text. “What crimes? The one to fight for freedom?”, questioned an internet user. “Neither Tiradentes nor Mineiros deserve this official note on such a special day,” said another. “A government that does not know the history of the State itself,” complained a third.

Deputies and opposition politicians also questioned the text and complained about the state governor, Romeu Zema (Novo). Federal deputy Paulo Guedes (PT-MG) said that “Zema does not know what the Mining Conspiracy was, he does not know that fighting for freedom is not a crime, that defending his nation is not a coup, he does not know how to distinguish innocents from scoundrels”. Federal deputy Odair Cunha (PT-MG) stated that “Romeu Zema should study history before becoming governor of a libertarian state like Minas Gerais”. State deputy Lohanna (PV-MG) declared that “historical illiteracy is more than vexing: it is disrespectful to our history”.

Zema honored Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) with the Medal of Inconfidence last Friday, the 21st. Former President Michel Temer was also honored, with the Great Necklace.

O Estadão contacted the government of Minas Gerais but has not yet received a response.