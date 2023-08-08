Lula’s minister criticized governor after declaration in defense of the role of the South and Southeast

Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) said on Monday (7.Aug.2023) that the statement by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), in defense of a greater protagonism of the South and Southeast isolates the State and, consequently, harms the miners.

“[Li] wwith much sadness, mainly as a miner. Minas Gerais is known as the cradle of good politics, the politics of conversation, of convergence. […] And the governor has set a bad example for Brazil. He does a disservice, first to all men and women miners, because he isolates himself ”, said Silveira in Belém (PA), where he is to participate in the events of the Amazon Summit.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, Published on Saturday (5.Aug.2023), Zema stated that the 7 states of the South and Southeast formally joined the South-Southeast Consortium with the aim of having more political protagonism.

The speeches led to criticism that the governor was encouraging division and “separatist flash”, as quoted by the Nordeste Consortium.

For Silveira, Zema’s speech emulates the polarization that occurred in the country in the last elections and creates a noise “unnecessary” with the federal government. “He brings a speech that has done a lot of harm to Brazil in recent years, of sectarianism, of division of Brazil”he said.

The minister stated that the governor’s speech also seems to be a “severe memory lapse”.

“Minas Gerais is part of the Brazilian Northeast. O [Vale do] Jequitinhonha, the north, the Mucuri, are the Northeast. So, he attacks his own countrymen”, declared.

Silveira said he had spoken publicly with Zema at the beginning of the year about post-election speeches. He stated that the governor “he came down from the platform where he was defeated”referring to support for former president Jair Bolsonaro, and “went up on the pre-candidate podium in 2026”.

“I warned the governor publicly that the elections were over. That the president had strongly asked ministers to attend to governors and mayors in a non-partisan way”he declared.