Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 19:04

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), was interrupted by an anti-vaccine speech while preaching the unity of the right at an event in Belo Horizonte, this Saturday, 23rd.

The episode occurred during a lecture at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), an event that brings together conservatives and right-wing politicians, mostly supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Next year, municipal elections, we have to elect good councilors and good mayors here in Minas and throughout Brazil and the right needs to work together, we have to be together, we can’t…”, said the governor, then being interrupted .

Zema was nearing the end of his speech when a woman in the audience said that she was fired from the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa) for not having taken the vaccine against Covid-19. The governor did not respond to the protest and ended his speech by thanking them.

Afterwards, the conference mediator took the stage and praised the politician as a “respected” manager with “work recognized by the public”. “I have been saying that the right has to find a good candidate and we will all support the good candidate”, stated the governor, in his final response.

The images were broadcast on the event’s official networks. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Zema defended vaccination and took four doses of the vaccine, making a point of showing his action publicly, contradicting former president Bolsonaro’s stance on the health crisis.

In an interview with Estadão, at the beginning of August, the governor had defended a union of the right against the left in the 2026 elections. Furthermore, he announced a front of states from the South and Southeast to seek protagonism and avoid losses against the North and Northeast, provoking criticism from governors and politicians from these regions.

He himself is one of the pre-candidates appointed to run for President, as are the governors of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), and of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD ). “Everything will go through a process of the right trying to unite and find a name that has support. But if two, three names are to be mentioned, then it’s time to give re-election to your opponent with a kiss on their hands”, said Zema.