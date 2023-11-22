The president declared that the governor never met with the federal government to resolve the R$160 billion debt

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), shared this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) records of meetings with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to resolve the State’s debt. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said in a meeting with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), that the governor never discussed the situation with the federal government.

At Publication of this 4th (22.nov), without mentioning Lula, Zema said that since the beginning of his administration “seeks solutions for Economic Recovery” from Minas. “Today I am in Brasília once again, in search of dialogue and a solution […] #MentiraTemPernaLong”, he wrote.

In the video from May 24, Zema appears alongside the governors of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), from Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), and from Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), in a meeting with Haddad and other members of the Ministry of Finance.

Minas Gerais has a debt with the Union estimated at R$160 billion. In a meeting with President Lula on Tuesday (Nov 21), Senator Rodrigo Pacheco and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirapresented a proposal to resolve the debt.

On the occasion, Lula said that the federal government will make every effort to resolve the states’ debts and recalled that, in 10 months of government, Zema did not attend any of the meetings to discuss the matter and sent his vice president, Professor Matthew (New), in its place.

Zema met with Haddad once again this Wednesday (Nov 22) and said he had left “extremely satisfied”. He stated that, after decades, indebted states, such as Minas Gerais, may have a solution to their billion-dollar debt “that was accumulated in the past”. He said he paid more than R$90 billion in interest in 15 years.