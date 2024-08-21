Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 13:52

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), stated that he will make a “pilgrimage” to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Wednesday, 21, to discuss a possible change in the interpretation of the Social Security reform law.

The statement was made in conversation with journalists, this Wednesday, 21st, during the XIII Congress of the National Council of Secretaries of Administration (Consad), in Brasília.

Zema said he will be accompanied by at least seven governors when he addresses the Court’s ministers. The talks are expected to take place this afternoon. “Now, I’m going to the Supreme Federal Court, where I’ll be with seven or eight governors, where we’ll make a pilgrimage with several Supreme Court ministers, alleging a very serious issue that is happening, which is a possible change in the interpretation of the pension reform law,” he declared.

The governor also said that the change in the interpretation of the law could have a negative impact of “billions of reais” for the states. “In the case of Minas Gerais, we are talking about an amount exceeding R$1 billion per year, if this thesis, which we consider totally inadequate, comes to fruition,” he said.

There are 13 cases under trial at the STF regarding Constitutional Amendment 103/2019, which led to the pension reform. There are disagreements among the judges on at least five points.