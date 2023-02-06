Senator also stated that the Chief Executive of Minas Gerais is “the best governor in Brazil”

the senator Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicanos-MG) shared this Sunday (5.Feb.2023) in the stories of his Instagram profile videos with the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New). They did physical endurance challenges.

The senator stated that “to take care of a State of this size, with 853 municipalities, you have to [estar] with health”, in reference to Zema’s physical state. In the end, he stated that the head of the state executive is “the best governor in Brazil”.

Watch (3min14s):

Zema and Cleitinho

During the 2022 elections, Zema and Cleitinho supported the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the campaign for re-election to the Planalto. In the week before the 2nd shift, they got together to try “turn votes” in an act with voters in Divinópolis, in the center-west region of Minas Gerais.

Already in the race for the Senate by the State, Zema supported the candidacy of Marcelo Aro (Progressives). The former state deputy from Minas Gerais ended the election in 3rd place with 2,025,573 valid votes. Cleitinho’s main opponent during the campaign was Alexandre Silveira (PSD), had 3,679,392 votes and was in 2nd place. The senator received 4,268,193 votes.