The boat “Zalzal 77”, owned by Marwan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, and captained by his son Al Nokhatha Abdullah, stole the spotlight once again in the Dubai Local 22-foot Sailing Boat Championship, after topping the second and final round race, taking the lead in the under-21 youth category for the second time in a row.

The boat “Deception 76”, owned by Sheikh Nasser bin Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and captained by Nokhatha Saif Ali Muhammad Mayouf, succeeded in winning first place in the junior category under 16 years in the exciting race on the beaches of Jumeirah.

Mohammed Saif Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, handed over the cups to the first three place holders in the youth and junior categories, amid the joy of the sailors, sailors, and parents who followed the event.

Mohammed Saif Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, Supervisor of the race, praised the level of participation in the event and the great success of the race, which was distinguished by the tactical aspect, as the participants demonstrated the acquired skills, which they learned to be the men of the future.

