The myth has come home. Zeljko Obradovic (Cacak, Serbia, 62 years old) has led Partizan Belgrade since last year, the team where one day in 1991 he went from player to coach. On the bench, no legend like his, nine times winner of the European Cup: in 1992 with Partizán, in 1994 with Joventut, with Madrid in 1995, five titles with Panathinaikos (2000, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011) and a last one with Fenerbahçe in 2017. Gomelsky, Ferrándiz, Maljkovic and Messina, with four crowns each, look at him from below. Obradovic has passed through Spain this week to play in the Euroleague against Barcelona and Madrid (two defeats). In between, a chat with EL PAÍS about his passion.

Ask. How do you feel back in Partizan, your home?

Response. I’m very happy. It is the team that I want, which is within me. Partizán, by history, deserves to be in the Euroleague for many years, but it depends on us. We have 11,500 subscribers, more than any team in Europe. In four games in the Euroleague we have brought in almost 80,000 people. We are hungry.

Q. Do you remember your first day as a coach?

R. In 1991. I was in the national team. The next day we had to go to Germany. The director of Partizan calls me, where I played, Dragan Kicavonic, a former player and the man who changed the history of the club. He offered me to stop being a player and be a coach. I asked him to go with the team to the European that summer. “No”, he answered me, “either you take it or leave it”. It was a very difficult decision. That’s how I became a coach.

Q. Where have you enjoyed more, on the pitch or on the bench?

R. I enjoy everything. It is something fundamental. They ask me where I get my motivation from and it’s very simple. I love my job, being in the arena, thinking all day about the team and the players. As long as it continues like this I will continue.

Q. How did that love for basketball come about?

R. In the year 73. Kicanovic, who is from my city [Cacak], won the Barcelona European Championship with Yugoslavia. I was 13 years old. I felt very proud and started training very seriously.

Q. What has changed from the first Zeljko coach to today?

R. Very much. Basketball has changed a lot in more than 30 years. When I started, I had an assistant. In Joventut and Madrid, too. Today I have four assistants, physical trainers… You train less, you play more. You have to adapt. When basketball changes, you have to be prepared to change yourself. If you think you know everything, this will be over very soon. I learn every day.

Q. And the game?

R. Today the game is much faster and more physical, and many go to the NBA. Some things you see there and vice versa apply. In Europe, in the national leagues and the Euroleague, every basket, every defense, every game counts. In the NBA the rule of three defensive seconds changes everything and that is why there is more one against one.

Obradovic, on Tuesday during the Partizán-Barcelona match at the Palau Blaugrana. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

Q. Is talent no longer so decisive today?

R. But what is talent? I have trained great players. For me, talent is that a player surprises me. Talent is that you understand that you must improve many things, because nobody is born knowing how to dribble a ball. If you see a great player and try to copy him and add something of your own, it’s talent. The great player comes out between talent and work.

Q. Are the new generations so different from yours?

R. Yes. With all the technologies today they have much more things than I had when I was young. As for the game, if you are not extraordinary it is very difficult for you to climb to the first team at the age of 18. Before it was much easier. Today there are many more foreigners. Although looking at the passport, where you are from, is useless. You are good or not. Either you dedicate time to basketball or you don’t. It doesn’t matter if you are Spanish, American, Serbian or Greek. Of the three great Europeans in the NBA, Doncic, Antetokounmpo and Jokic, only Luka has been Euroleague MVP with Madrid. The other two have played before in modest teams. They have gone there and they have been a surprise. But that’s not a good example. How many European players have left and are on the bench or play little? Like now Willy Hernangómez. It is very hard for him. Young people want to play in the NBA, but I ask them: what is better, to stay in Europe and play or sit on the bench there?

Q. Does the coach have to be authoritarian?

R. In life, character is very important. It’s something you see after two days with a player, and that’s hard to change. You can try up to a limit.

Q. And the coach must control every action on the track?

R. No, that is impossible. I try that the players read the game and have a part of freedom. I have my philosophy of how to play, a game plan, but basketball is beautiful because different things happen. The extraordinary player is the one who thinks faster, just like the coach. Basketball is not chess nor can players move like pieces. That does not exist. Some coaches allow more freedom, others talk about basketball control. But there is no coach who does not let his players run and make easy baskets. You have to give them freedom because they decide the matches.

Q. Doesn’t it bother you if a player skips the script?

R. Not me. If you have that talent, fine. If he does something stupid, I stop him.

Q. Is winning the most important thing?

R. Somehow yes. The coaches depend on the results. I personally am at peace with myself because I know that I always give my all. Of course I want to win. People say you’re only as good as your last game. It’s fair? No, but today life is like that. We go crazy. Everyone has an opinion, everyone thinks they know everything. One believes that he can be a football or basketball coach, or that he knows how to fly an airplane. I have played for 16 years and I have been training for 31. It is almost half a century. And I dedicate a lot of time to this every day. I respect what others say. But I am very careful when they praise me and say that I have done very well. Praise is always worse than criticism.

Q. What would you advise a child who is starting to play?

Q. Hard work. The great players come to train in their spare time. Without passion you can’t do anything in life.

Q. You trained Jasikevicius and Laso. Were they already coaches being players?

A. Yes. Jasikevicius, due to his character, spoke of his colleagues. One day I called him and said: “Saras, you say 90% of what I say. You’re right. But you can’t talk to them the same way I can. Be careful”. He got it. He was one of his players with the freedom to do something different. And Laso was very smart, you could see that he would train. I want to see him very soon on a bench.

Q. Your stage in Spain?

R. First year at La Penya, and we won the Euroleague. And first year in Madrid, and also. Phenomenal. I was 34 years old. If they chose me, it would be for something.

The Madrid squad and managers, with Zeljko Obradovic and Ramón Mendoza in the center with the trophy, celebrate the 1995 European Cup. ace

Q. What do you think of the Spanish team?

R. Spain has something that my country had before. Everyone wants to play for the national team. They are a pineapple. They die on the track. Look Rudy. He is injured and wants to continue playing. No other country in Europe has this.

Q. Could he train in the NBA?

R. I never really had a choice. I spent a year with the Detroit Pistons following training. I don’t even think about it anymore. I am very happy in the club of my life.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.