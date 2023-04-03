Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, Sunday, that the military situation around the city of Bakhmut, which has been besieged by Russian forces for months, is “very inflamed.”
“Thank you to our soldiers who are fighting in Avdiivka, Marinka and Bakhmut. Especially Bakhmut .. The situation there is very inflamed ».
For months, Russian forces have been trying to surround and seize the city of Bakhmut. It had a population of 70,000 before the Russian attack.
Leading Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting engulfed the city centre.
He added that the Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks, but the Russian forces captured the Azum Metallurgical Factory, which the Ukrainian forces were defending for days.
