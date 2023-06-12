“Representatives of the International Criminal Court have visited the Kherson region in recent days,” Zelensky added in his videotaped evening address.

He continued, “On the first day after the disaster, the Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a request to the International Criminal Court regarding the investigation into this disaster and work has already begun.”

He stressed that it is important for international legal experts to see the repercussions of the disaster, including incidents of bombing flooded areas.

He explained that the Ukrainian rescue teams evacuated about 4,000 people from the affected areas, including areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River that are controlled by Russia.

Ukraine accused Russia of bombing rescue boats

Ukraine’s appointed governor of Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin on Sunday accused Russian forces of bombing three small boats carrying elderly residents to safety from flooded areas in the south of the country, killing three people and wounding 10 others.

Prokudin indicated that Russian forces are “deliberately trying to disrupt rescue efforts,” adding in a statement to Ukrainian television: “Today… terrorists fired at three boats that were used to rescue 21 people from the flooded East Bank. Almost all of them are elderly and people with limited capabilities.” movement. And the Russian soldiers shot them in the back.”

President Zelensky denounced the incident and repeated accusations that Russia was responsible for the destruction of the dam, which led to flooding of towns, saying that Russian forces are now targeting residents who are trying to evacuate the affected areas.