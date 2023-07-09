Kyiv (agencies)

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited the island of “Zmynyi”, also known as “Snake Island”, to commemorate the 500th anniversary since the start of the crisis on February 24, 2022, according to what the Ukrainian presidency announced yesterday.

The Ukrainian presidential website published videos showing Zelensky and his aides touring the Black Sea island.

Zelensky, who was wearing a black vest topped with a bulletproof vest, laid a wreath at a memorial to Ukrainian soldiers, honoring those who defended the island and praising all soldiers fighting for Ukraine.

“From here in particular, I want to thank all our soldiers for fighting throughout this period,” Zelensky said.

And may freedom, which all our heroes of all ages wanted for Ukraine, be a tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. The small Snake Island is considered a strategic area in the Black Sea, which allows for the formation of serious and exposed threats at the same time.

In addition, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pledged yesterday to support Ukraine “no matter how long it takes.” Von der Leyen tweeted: “500 days since the start of the Ukrainian crisis, we will support Ukraine no matter how long it takes.”

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense said yesterday that Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected forces and supervised the training of newly formed units composed of contract soldiers.

The ministry published a video clip on its channel on “Telegram”, in which Shoigu appeared, dressed in military uniform, inspecting the soldiers at a shooting range. This is his first public appearance with the troops since the Wagner Group’s insurgency was crushed in its infancy last month.

The ministry did not say when the video was filmed or when Shoigu inspected the troops.

And the Ministry of Defense said yesterday: The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation personally supervised the training of contract soldiers on combat operations in various circumstances, including combat in urban areas.