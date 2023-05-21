Zelensky said he believed that “Ukraine has lost the city, but he added that you have to understand that there is nothing there…They (the Russians) destroyed everything.”

He continued, “Today Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place.”

Zelensky was speaking alongside US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

On Saturday, Russia announced full control of the war-ravaged city in eastern Ukraine, and if this is proven, it will be the end of the longest and bloodiest battle in the war that has been going on for nearly 15 months.

“It’s a tragedy,” Zelensky said.

The forces of the Russian special military group, Wagner, led the attack on the city, which was severely damaged.

The head of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said earlier in the day that his forces had finally expelled the Ukrainians from the last populated area within the city.

New military aid to Ukraine

For his part, US President Joe Biden revealed a new package of military aid to Ukraine, and pledged to Zelensky during a meeting in Japan that the United States would do everything in its power to enhance Kiev’s defense capabilities in the war with Russia.

Biden said, during his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, that the military aid package will include ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.