On January 28, 2023, the Alamo Dome held the Royal Rumbleone of the biggest events in the WWE where you usually see all kinds of surprises. Among them we once again had zelina vegaan acclaimed gamer and cosplayer who showed us the best Juri cosplay from Street Fighter 6 which she wore for the battle royale.

Zelina Vega entered with number 21 in a prominent way because she arrived with the Juri cosplay from Street Fighter 6 which she wore as impressive as follows. He respected all the details of this character’s outfit and, incidentally, adapted it so that his performance in the ring was the best.

Likewise, we also saw during the transmission of the Royal Rumble a promotion of Street Fighter 6 which will be available during the summer of 2023. We bet that this will be in time for the next EVO, which is where this video game is usually the queen of all the competitions that take place.

As if this were not enough, Capcom announced on their social networks that this extraordinary fighter will lend her voice to the narration of the Street Fighter 6 combats, a feature that will serve to make you feel like you are in the middle of a real competition.

Now, the one also known as Thea Trinidad is not any impromptu cosplay. She has done it in a remarkable way on other occasions with anime and video game characters and the public recognizes it when she enters the ring and risks her life in each key or flight.

In addition to participating in the Royal Ruymble, Zelina Vega was also Queen of the Ring

Zelina Vega is versatile in everything she does. She streams via Twitch, she has an Instagram account full of great cosplays and photos with impressive production, however what she does in the ring is no slouch.

In WWE, she was the manager of Andrade 100 Almas and took him to the NXT and United States championships. She now leads the Legacy of the Ghost group by the hand. She on the ring she was also crowned the first Queen of the Ring.

We will surely see Zelina Vega in the ring once again and wearing a very special outfit, demonstrating that her talents transcend more than one discipline.

