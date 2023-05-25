Zelig 2023: previews, comedians and guests of today’s episode in rerun, 25 May

This evening, 25 May 2023, Zelig, the historic comedy show hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada, will be broadcast on Canale 5 in rerun. These are reruns of last season, which aired in 2022. In all, four episodes of great fun, with Zelig’s historic comedians and some promising new faces, waiting for the new cycle. But who are the comedians of tonight, May 25th? Here is the information.

Previews: the comedians

It begins with the return of Kevin Scannamanna played by Max Angioni. Immediately after Maurizio Lastrico with “If the great Dante were born today he would not be a poet but a trapper”. And then Paolo Cevoli and the councilor Palmiro Cangini who writes to the Premier Giorgia Meloni. Meanwhile Carlo Amleto and the latest news from TG0. It follows Federica Ferrero and all the mothers you find in the infamous school chats.

The Magician Forest returns to the Zelig stage with a new experiment, follows Antonio Ornano and the age of resignation. The evening continues with Senso D’Oppio and the sky in a room, Dado and the politically correct, Roberto Lipari and the power of TV, Leonardo Manera and Professor Colombo, The lineup changes by Alessandro Betti, Davide Paniate and Federico Basso , Vincenzo Comunale and today’s adults, Enrico Bertolino with disconnected, but happy. And finally Ale and Franz’s dinner and Max Pieriboni’s multicultural barbecue.

Zelig 2023: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Zelig 2023? A total of four evenings on Canale 5, in prime time and in reruns from Thursday 25 May 2023 at 21.25. These are the reruns of the 2022 edition. But let’s see the complete programming together (it may vary):

First episode: May 25, 2023

Second episode: June 1, 2023

Third episode: 8 June 2023

Fourth episode: 15 June 2023

History

Zelig has also always been a great laboratory of comedy: over the years it has discovered and launched some of the biggest names in laughter. And also in these special episodes, which celebrate the silver wedding anniversary between Mediaset and Zelig (25 years together: the first episode in 1996 on Italia 1) and the brand’s 35-year history, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will present numerous young talents from the laughter at the debut, found around Italy by the creators of the program Gino&Michele and Giancarlo Bozzo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Zelig on live TV and live streaming? Reruns of the program will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Thursday evenings at 21.30 (approximately). It will be possible to follow them or see them again in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.