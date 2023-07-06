Zelig 2023: previews, comedians and guests of today’s episode in rerun, 6 July

This evening, Thursday 6 July 2023, Zelig, the historic comedy show hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada, will be broadcast on Canale 5 in rerun. These are reruns of last season, which aired in 2022. In all, four episodes of great fun, with Zelig’s historic comedians and some promising new faces, waiting for the new cycle. But who are the comedians of this evening, July 6? Here is the info.

Previews: the comedians

The episode of Zelig will see the following characters/guests alternate on stage with sketches and jokes: among others, we will see the Magician Forest, Ale & Franz, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Anna Maria Barbera, Max Angioni, Leonardo Manera, Raul Cremona, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale and Carlo Amleto.

Zelig: the story

Zelig has also always been a great laboratory of comedy: over the years it has discovered and launched some of the biggest names in laughter. And also in these special episodes, which celebrate the silver wedding anniversary between Mediaset and Zelig (25 years together: the first episode in 1996 on Italia 1) and the brand’s 35-year history, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will present numerous young talents from the laughter at the debut, found around Italy by the creators of the program Gino&Michele and Giancarlo Bozzo.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Zelig on live TV and live streaming? Reruns of the program will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Thursday evenings at 21.30 (approximately). It will be possible to follow them or see them again in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.