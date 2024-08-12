Zelig: reruns of the comedy show with Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio on Canale 5. Comedians, guests, cast, previews, hosts, how many episodes, streaming

Zelig, the comedy show hosted by Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio, will start again on August 12, 2024 in reruns on Canale 5. These are reruns of the last edition, broadcast in 2023, and proposed again in these warm summer evenings. The biggest names in laughter will alternate on the stage of the TAM Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan, but also young talents ready to launch themselves and be appreciated. In total, three new episodes are planned, reruns every Monday in prime time. Here is all the information.

Previews, comedians and cast

On air from the now historic Teatro degli Arcimboldi, in Milan, the tried and tested duo of Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will host the rerun of the latest edition of the show broadcast last year. We will see the biggest names in laughter. Taking turns on the stage of the TAM Teatro degli Arcimboldi will be: Maurizio Lastrico, Max Angioni, Antonio Ornano, Marta and Gianluca, Raul Cremona, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Leonardo Manera, Simone Barbato, Annamaria Barbera, Vincenzo Albano, Corinna Grandi, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale, Luca Cupani, Senso D’Oppio and many others. There will be no shortage of special guests, top comedians, such as Teo Tecoli, Andrea Pucci and PanPers. In addition to the well-known faces of the program, Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada will present numerous young comic talents making their debut, discovered around Italy by the creators of the program Gino&Michele and Giancarlo Bozzo.

Zelig 2024: how many episodes

How many episodes are planned for Zelig? In total, a cycle of three episodes in reruns, from August 12, 2024 on Canale 5. The program will return during the next season with new episodes. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: August 12, 2024

Second episode: August 19, 2024

Third episode: August 26, 2024

Streaming and TV