Zelig 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the June 1 episode in rerun

This evening, Thursday 1 June 2023, at 21.40 (approximately) the second episode of Zelig 2023 will be broadcast on Canale 5. It is a rerun of the episodes from the last edition. Conducting once again Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio who will welcome new and old generation comedians on the stage of the Arcimboldi theater in Milan. Where to see Zelig reruns on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 21.40. These are the reruns of the 2022 edition.

Zelig 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for Zelig 2023? A total of four evenings on Canale 5, in prime time and in reruns from Thursday 25 May 2023 at 21.25. These are the reruns of the 2022 edition. But let’s see the complete programming together (it may vary):