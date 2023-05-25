Zelig 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends in a repeat on Canale 5

How many episodes are scheduled for reruns of Zelig 2023 broadcast on Canale 5 starting Thursday 25 May? The comedy show hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada returns for four episodes, every Thursday. These are reruns of the 2022 edition. The episodes were recorded at the Arcimboldi theater in Milan. The first repeat appointment is for 25 May, the last for 15 June. But let’s see the complete programming together (it may vary):

First episode: May 25, 2023

Second episode: June 1, 2023

Third episode: 8 June 2023

Fourth episode: 15 June 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Zelig 2023 last? Each evening will be broadcast from 21.40 to 00.45. The various episodes will therefore have a duration of approximately 3 hours (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Zelig 2023, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday or Thursday evenings at 21.40. Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.