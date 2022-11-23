Zelig 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the third episode

This evening, Wednesday 23 November 2022, at 21.40 (approximately) on Canale 5 Zelig 2022 will be broadcast. Once again Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio will host the show who will welcome new and old-generation comedians on the stage of the Arcimboldi theater in Milan . Six live shows are planned – scheduled for 7 and 8, 11 and 12 and 16 and 17 November 2022 – which will then be reassembled for a series of prime time broadcasts on Canale 5 (we are talking about three, perhaps four, episodes) . Where to see Zelig 2022 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.40.

Zelig 2022 live stream

Not just tv. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Zelig 2022 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes will be aired on Canale 5? In all, three episodes will be aired, maybe four. The first episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 9 November 2022; the third (but not last) will instead be broadcast on Wednesday 23 November 2022. Below is the programming on Canale 5: