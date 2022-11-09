Zelig 2022: previews and comedians of the first episode, November 9th

Tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 9:40 pm (approximately) on Canale 5 the first episode of Zelig 2022 will be aired. Once again, Vanessa Incontrada and Claudio Bisio will host new and old-generation comedians on the stage of the theater Arcimboldi of Milan. Six live shows are planned – scheduled for 7 and 8, 11 and 12 and 16 and 17 November 2022 – which will then be reassembled for a series of first evenings broadcast on Channel 5 (we are talking about three, perhaps four, episodes) . But let’s see all the previews in detail together.

Previews (comedians and cast)

“We will dedicate the first episode of Zelig to Bruno Arena. And also the room, in Viale Monza, where we do the rehearsals, is called the Bruno Arena room ”, revealed Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada in recent days. What are the comedians of Zelig 2022? The formula is the same as last year, the rich schedules of each appointment will involve the most well-known and applauded faces of Italian comedy and several new talents who have stood out in the Zelig laboratories. On stage, among others, we will see the Mago Forest, Ale & Franz, Teresa Mannino, Maurizio Lastrico, Anna Maria Barbera, Max Angioni, Leonardo Manera, Raul Cremona, Federica Ferrero, Vincenzo Comunale and Carlo Amleto.

Streaming and tv

Where to see the first episode of Zelig 2022 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 21.40. Not just TV. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming through the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.