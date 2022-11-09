Zelig 2022: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Zelig 2022, the program conducted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada on Canale 5? We tell you right away: in all three episodes will be broadcast, maybe four. At the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan there are six live shows (scheduled for 7 and 8, 11 and 12 and 16 and 17 November 2022) which will then be reassembled for a series of first evenings broadcast on Canale 5. The first episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 9 November 2022; the third (but it is not said the last) instead will be broadcast on Wednesday 23 November 2022. Below is the programming on Channel 5 (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 9 November 2022, 9:40 pm

Second episode: Wednesday 16 November 2022, 9:40 pm

Third episode: Wednesday 23 November 2022, 9:40 pm

Fourth episode:?

Duration

But how long (duration) does each episode of Zelig 2022 last? Each evening will be broadcast from 21.40 to 00.45. The various episodes will therefore have a duration of approximately 3 hours (advertising breaks included).

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Zelig 2022, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Wednesday evening at 21.40. Not just TV. It will be possible to see or review the various episodes in streaming through the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to follow the show on PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.