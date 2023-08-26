Home page politics

According to the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Danilov, there are signs of a change of power in Russia. He suspects that Putin is losing control.

KIEV – Hardly any other topic currently takes up as much space in reporting on the Ukraine war as the alleged death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the Kremlin, the former head of the Russian private army “Group Wagner” died in a plane crash. Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, sees the incident as an incipient change of power in Russia.

In an interview with Radio Svoboda Danilov said one can see that Russian President Putin is losing control of his country. The “fragmentation of Russia” has begun and is in full swing. He added: “In the near future, a lot of interesting things will happen there.” The West must prepare for future developments, advised Danilov. Russia, he is convinced, will one day be fragmented.

Ukraine and Russia deny involvement in Prigozhin’s death

However, Danilov does not have a concrete answer as to who is responsible for the death of the mercenary leader Prigozhin. When asked about it, he replied: “Let’s wait and see. You shouldn’t touch something when it’s that hot. We should wait until it cools down a bit. Then we will understand all the events that took place,” said President Zelenskyy’s head of the Security Council. He had stated that Ukraine had nothing to do with Prigozhin’s death.

Russia also denies being involved in the incident. Such claims are “an absolute lie,” said Kremlin spokesman Peskov. Exactly two months before the plane crash, Prigozhin had his mercenaries march towards Moscow in an uprising. According to Prigozhin, the aim was to overthrow the Russian army leadership and Defense Minister Shoigu. After a day, however, the Wagner boss called off the uprising, in return for which he was assured of impunity.

Danilov on Wagner Uprising: “Prigozhin wasn’t crazy”

The head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Danilov, believes that the Wagner uprising is a clear sign of Putin’s “loss of control”. Prigozhin had the support of sections of the Russian security forces when he started the uprising, Danilov says. Otherwise, in his view, it would not have happened. “Prigozhin wasn’t crazy. The people who gave him the order to march on Moscow finally stopped him.”

Prigozhin’s presumed death has not yet been independently confirmed. According to Russian sources, Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the crashed plane, along with that of his deputy, Dmitry Utkin. In order to determine the identity of the ten fatalities, the corpses are currently being genetically examined, it is said. Russian investigators have also found the machine’s flight recorder.