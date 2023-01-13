Home page politics

From: Caspar Felix Hoffman, Stefan Krieger

Russia continues to record heavy casualties in the war in Ukraine. The annexed peninsula of Crimea is now also fought over. The news ticker.

A loss would weaken Putin Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Friday, January 13, 2023, 6:50 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all Ukrainian soldiers and especially praised the paratroopers and soldiers who are holding their positions in Soledar, inflicting significant casualties on the Russian military there. “Thank you guys!” President Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday evening (January 12). The Ukrainian President also referred to the recent meeting of the Ukrainian general staff. “The most important issue is, of course, Soledar, Bakhmut, the struggle for the Donetsk direction in general,” said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian armed forces deployed near the town of Soledar. © ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

First report from Friday, January 13, 2023, 4:15 a.m.: Kyiv – Crimea has become a focal point in the war in Ukraine. The forces of President Volodymyr Zelenskyj are moving closer and closer to the peninsula annexed by the Russians. According to military analysts, Russia could lose Crimea, which it took by force in 2014. Zelenskyj had publicly stated that he would like to see Crimea as part of his country again.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not only refusing to give up Crimea. Rather, he has also said he wants four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Moscow in September to be recognized as part of Russia before agreeing to potential peace talks.

Recapture of Crimea “quite realistic”

“Militarily, it’s entirely possible” that Zelenskyy could take control of Crimea, John Spencer, a retired US Army major and chair of the Madison Policy Forum for Urban Warfare Studies, told Newsweek. “I do not think it impossible that the Ukrainian military could militarily create a situation in which it would no longer be justifiable for Russian units to be in Crimea,” Spencer said.

Sean Spoonts, a US Navy veteran and editor-in-chief of the military news magazine SOFREPexplained to Newsweeka violent capture of Crimea by Ukraine is “quite realistic”.

Battle for Crimea: A loss would weaken Putin

“If Ukraine gains control of Crimea it would be a huge undertaking, but if Zelenskyy did, it would have a major impact on Putin,” said Catholic University of America history professor Michael Kimmage. “Losing Crimea would give Russia the impression that Putin is incapable of handling things and it would definitely weaken him politically,” Kimmage told IPS Newsweek.

Kimmage noted that control of Crimea also gives Putin a strategic advantage, as he launched his invasion of southern Ukraine from the peninsula. So Crimea’s geographic location could be a reason why Zelenskyy is striving for control of Crimea.

Russian Losses: Ukrainian General Staff gives January 12 figures

In the last 24 hours, Russia has lost 430 soldiers in the Ukraine war. This emerges from figures from the Ukrainian General Staff on January 12. In addition, three more drones were destroyed, as well as four artillery systems. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 113,990 (+430)

113,990 (+430) planes: 285

285 Helicopter: 276 (+1)

276 (+1) Tank: 3094

3094 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6159

6159 Artillery Systems: 2082 (+4)

2082 (+4) Air defense systems: 218 (+1)

218 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 437

437 Cars and other vehicles: 4826

4826 Ships: 17

17 Unmanned Combat Drones: 1865 (+3)

1865 (+3) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 12)

(Talk to agencies)