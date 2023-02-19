Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expects further military aid for Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia from the Munich Security Conference. “There are important statements from world leaders in support of our state, and there are signals to strengthen weapons for our defense,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Saturday night. This applies in particular to missiles with a longer range.

The Munich statements made it clear that the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin could only end in defeat for the aggressor. Concrete agreements have also been reached with partners that Russia will be held accountable for the invasion.

Zelenskyy’s comments were primarily a reaction to a promise made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In Munich, Sunak promised further arms aid for Ukraine. “Now is the moment to step up our military support,” Sunak said. “Together we must help Ukraine protect its cities from Russian bombs and Iranian drones. And that is why Britain will be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons.” He did not give details.

In his speech, Zelenskyy also addressed the Russian rocket attacks in the morning. These would only have led to a short-term failure of the power grid. Zelenskyy emphasized that almost all regions of Ukraine are now back online. For Kiev, this is a symbolic success as Russian missile attacks since October have been aimed at destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Cold and darkness in the middle of winter should discourage the Ukrainians from continuing the war.







On Saturday, Russia fired again at Ukraine with rockets, including Kalibr-type guided missiles. Impacts were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi. According to the authorities, two people were injured and several houses were damaged.

Ukrainian parliament leader hopes for NATO invitation

According to Parliament President Ruslan Stefantschuk, Ukraine is hoping for an offer to join NATO as early as the summer. “We expect that Ukraine will receive an invitation to the Vilnius summit and begin its path to the alliance,” Stefanchuk said on Ukrainian television on Saturday. Stefantschuk pointed out that “questions related to an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO” were already being discussed on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference. The NATO summit named by Stefantschuk will meet on July 11 and 12 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Ukraine: No territorial losses to Russia for peace

After the announcement of a Chinese peace plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba categorically ruled out any loss of territory for his country. It is also in Ukraine’s interest for China to play a role in the search for peace, but Ukraine’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable, Kuleba said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. “There are no compromises, not over the smallest square meter.”

Earlier at the conference in Munich, China’s top foreign policy leader, Wang Yi, announced his own initiative to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “We’re going to come up with something. Namely, the Chinese position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” Wang Yi said, according to the official translation. “We will stand firm on the side of peace and dialogue.” The Chinese diplomat wants to travel directly to Moscow after the conference in Munich.







Macron: “Neither side can win completely”

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine can only be ended through negotiations. “I want Russia’s defeat in Ukraine and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position, but I am convinced that in the end it will not be completed militarily,” Macron told French media. In an interview with the newspapers “Le Figaro” and “Le Journal du Dimanche” as well as the broadcaster France Inter, Macron said: “Neither of the two sides can win completely.” Macron reiterated that Ukraine’s military offensive is now needed to attack Russia bring back the negotiating table.

Russia reports capture in Kharkiv Oblast

Meanwhile, fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. According to the Russian military, they have captured another town in the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine. “In the Kupyansk area, the village of Khryanykivka in the Kharkiv region was completely liberated by offensive actions by Army Group West,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.