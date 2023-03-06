Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is firmly convinced that those responsible for the war against his country will be held accountable. The way for the punishment of the Russian perpetrators was paved at an international conference in Lemberg (Lviv), Ukraine, Zelenskyj said in his evening video address on Sunday. Meanwhile, the fighting in eastern Ukraine continues unabated.

Zelenskyj: All murderers must be punished

“All Russian murderers, every organizer of this aggression, everyone who in any way causes the war against our country and terror against our people, they all must be punished,” said Zelenskyy. The foundation stone for this had already been laid at the international conference “United for Justice” in Lviv in the past few days.

Fair punishment of those responsible for the war is “not just a dream,” underlined Zelenskyy. “This is work that is already underway.” The world is “strong enough” to punish Russia for the war. “And we will give the world the courage and the means to carry out the punishment.”

At the Lemberg conference, it was agreed, among other things, to set up a new international center for the prosecution of war crimes. It is intended to secure evidence for future trials.

Ukraine has been trying for months to form an international court modeled on the Nuremberg tribunal for Nazi war criminals with its supporters, before which leading Russian representatives are to answer for the war against the neighboring country.







Kiev: Russian troops continue attacks on Bakhmut

Meanwhile, the Russian military continued its fight to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Sunday. “They (the Russian troops) will not stop attacking Bakhmut and the surrounding settlements,” said the Ukrainian general staff in Kiev in its situation report in the evening. Numerous settlements around Bachmut had been shelled with mortars and artillery. The generals in Kiev gave no information on any gains or losses of territory.

So far, Bakhmut has been under pressure from three sides, only one side in the west is still open and offers Ukrainian troops a corridor for a possible retreat. “The defenders are holding their position,” said Sehy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East. “And we have the ability to deliver ammunition, provisions and medicine, and to transport the wounded.”







The Russian troops have been trying for weeks to conquer the city of Bakhmut, which has been declared a fortress. Russia uses the notorious Wagner mercenaries, who according to Ukrainian reports have already suffered heavy losses. However, the information cannot be verified.

In its report, the General Staff in Kiev also spoke of “unsuccessful offensive actions” by Russian troops near Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk in the east of the country. There, too, many towns were indiscriminately shelled by Russian artillery.