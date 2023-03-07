Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz

The battle for the small town of Bachmut takes its toll on both sides. Kiev comments on a possible withdrawal. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 7, 6 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed the unity of the military leadership in Kiev in the battle for the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in the east of the country. The unanimous decision was made not to give way, but to reinforce the troops, said Zelenskyj in his video message distributed in Kiev on Monday evening. In it he informed about a meeting with generals on the situation around the symbolic city of the Ukrainian resistance. “The Ukrainian armed forces are defending every part of Ukraine and will continue to do so,” said Zelenskyy. The time will come when every town and village of the Ukrainian state will be liberated.

Ukrainian soldiers fired a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © LIBKOS/AP/dpa

Ukraine news: Kiev speaks of “great success” in Bachmut – in two respects

Update from March 6, 10:00 p.m.: According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, the army in Bakhmut “achieved its goals” – despite ongoing fighting with Russian troops. Ukrainian forces “on the one hand destroyed the enemy’s main combat-ready formation” and “on the other hand enabled the education and training of tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops in preparation for a counterattack.”

Even in the event of a withdrawal, it would be a “major strategic success” for Kiev, Podoliak said. However, he pointed out that such a decision had not yet been made. Rather, there is a consensus among the military leaders of Ukraine that they want to continue to defend the strategically important small town.

Ukraine news: Kuleba condemns alleged execution video

Update from March 6, 8:21 p.m.: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate video footage that allegedly shows the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian soldiers. The “terrible video” shows an “unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war being executed by Russian soldiers just for saying ‘Glory to Ukraine’,” Kuleba wrote on online networks on Monday. The video is “further proof that this war is genocide”.

Ukraine news: “Putin’s bloodhound” is expanding his power

Update from March 6, 6:30 p.m.: “Putin’s bloodhound,” Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has apparently begun recruiting fighters from the self-proclaimed “Luhansk People’s Republic” for his troops. The goal is to strengthen their own power, reports the National Resistance Center of Ukraine. To the report According to Kadyrov’s influence in the occupied areas of the Donetsk region is currently growing – now his fighters are also supposed to “ensure order” in the Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine update: Fighting in Bakhmut reaches “their peak”

Update from March 6, 5:00 p.m.: In the battle for the small town of Bachmut, the fighting is said to be “reaching its climax”. The Ukrainian army is currently trying “valiantly to defend its positions” and “to prevent the encirclement of the city,” Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyj told Telegram. In addition, the Russian troops, including the Wagner mercenary group, suffered “considerable losses”. The Russian side also reported losses – albeit on the Ukrainian side.

Ukraine news: US voices advise Kiev to withdraw from Bakhmut

Update from March 6, 2:50 p.m.: Fierce fighting continues in and around the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but both Kiev and Moscow appear to be facing increasing ammunition shortages (see first report from March 6th) and to contend with increasing losses. While the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valeriy Zalushnyi, spoke out “in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening the positions in Bakhmut”, some analysts expect the fighting in the small town to end soon.

“I think Bakhmut’s stubborn defense accomplished a lot as it consumed Russian manpower and ammunition,” tweeted Michael Kofman, director of Russian studies at CAN, Virginia think tank. “But strategies can reach a point where yields diminish, and as Ukraine tries to gather resources for an offensive, it could hamper the success of a more important operation.” Also, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a The Washington-based think tank said a withdrawal might be the “wisest option” for Ukraine.

Ukraine news: Selenskyj is arguing with the military about Bachmut’s strategy

Update from March 6, 1:24 p.m: In the brutal battles for Bakhmut, Selenskyj is apparently arguing with a leading general about strategy. The Ukrainian president has declared the city a “fortress” but, according to a report, is met with incomprehension from soldiers who speak of a “disaster”. You can find out the background here.

Ukraine news: “Donetsk People’s Republic” blames Kiev for the deaths of 4,500 civilians

Update from March 6, 12:35 p.m: Almost 4,500 civilians have died in the Donetsk region “since the February 17, 2022 escalation”. Officials of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” reported this and blamed Ukraine. They explained, according to the Russian news agency mug: that 133 children were among the dead.

“The situation escalated on the morning of February 17th. Heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces killed civilians and damaged infrastructure,” it said, adding: “On February 24, at the request of Donbass leaders, Putin launched the military special operation” to “liberate the areas under Kyiv’s control.” Kremlin propaganda continues to refer to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “military special operation.”

Ukraine news: Selenskyj’s wife reports sexual violence by Putin’s forces

Update from March 6, 11:27 a.m: Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of Zelenskyj, reported that investigators are currently investigating 171 cases of alleged sexual violence by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians. That goes from the youngest analysis from the US Institute for War Studies (ISW).

Material shortage on the part of Russia: The army uses decades-old tanks in the Ukraine war

Update from March 6, 9:57 a.m: Moscow is now using weapons that have been around for decades, apparently out of desperation: Recently, even armored personnel carriers of the Soviet type BTR-50, which had been manufactured since 1954, had been used in the Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense in London with reference to its secret services. Destroyed main battle tanks have been replaced by old T-62 models for months, it said.

Even the 1st Guards Tank Army, one of the most prestigious units, received such tanks to make up for their losses in modern tanks. “As of the summer of 2022, about 800 T-62s have been taken out of storage. Some have received improved sighting systems that will most likely improve their effectiveness at night.” However, the vehicles have many weak points, including the lack of modern reactive armor.

First report from March 6th: Kiev – Russian troops have been trying for weeks to conquer the city of Bakhmut, which has been declared a fortress. Russia uses the notorious Wagner mercenaries, who according to Ukrainian reports have already suffered heavy losses. However, the information cannot be verified.

Battle for Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin threatens Vladimir Putin

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has now threatened the government of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut. The reason for this is the lack of ammunition. That reported that ZDF citing a corresponding telegram entry from the first weekend in March (which, however, was not an official channel of Prigozhin). “The situation will not be nice for all military formations that protect Russian interests,” it said, as well as: “If Wagner withdraws from Bachmut now, the entire front will collapse.”

General Staff in Kiev: “Unsuccessful Offensive Actions” in the Ukraine War

So far, Bakhmut has been under pressure from three sides, only one side in the west is still open and offers Ukrainian troops a corridor for a possible retreat. “The defenders are holding their position,” said Sehy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East. “And we have the ability to deliver ammunition, provisions and medicine, and to transport the wounded.”

In its report, the General Staff in Kiev also spoke of “unsuccessful offensive actions” by Russian troops near Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk in the east of the country. There, too, many towns were indiscriminately shelled by Russian artillery (AFP/dpa/frs/nak)